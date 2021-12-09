Soon after the wedding, the newlywed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will move together to a new residence in Juhu, Mumbai. As per the India Today report, Vicky has rented an apartment on the eighth floor in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious residential area in Mumbai for the period of 60 months or five years. The security deposit paid by the couple is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. For the next one year, Katrina and Vicky will pay Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, they will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Akshay Kumar Arrives, Salman Khan Gives It A Miss For Da-bangg Tour?

Speaking to India Today, Varun Singh, head of real estate portal, revealed that the couple has rented the apartment period of five years. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Day LIVE: After VicKat's Two Marriage Ceremonies, Couple To Host Grand Reception

As per the reports, Katrina and Vicky will now be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan. Their new neighbours are also reported to attend the big fat Indian wedding at Sawai, Madhopur. Also Read - Ahead Of Vicky Kaushal's Wedding, Ex Girlfriend Harleen Sethi Shares A Cryptic Message On Her Instagram | Checkout Video To Find Out

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married at the luxurious Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. After their two wedding ceremonies, the couple is set to host a grand reception in the evening. The couple is set to have two wedding ceremonies today, as they want to honour both their traditions and culture. As per the latest reports, their Punjabi-style wedding will begin around noon and they will be taking their saath pheras between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The mandap has been placed in such a way that it faces a temple.