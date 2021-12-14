Mumbai: Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal, who got married on December 9 in Rajasthan, were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, December 14. VicKat made their first public appearance as husband and wife on four days after their marriage. It has been reported that the newly wedded couple were honeymooning in Rajasthan. Clad in a peach and golden Indian suit with red chooda and sindoor (vermilion), fans were elated to see Katrina’s nayi dulhan avatar. Holding her close at the waist was husband Vicky Kaushal, playing the perfect protective husband. Both of them posed hand-in-hand as they arrived Mumbai. They will be beginning their post-wedding celebrations in their new home in Mumbai.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Swaps White Gown With a Saree And Veil For Her Mom, Sabyasachi Took 75 Days to Create That Marvel!

Take a look at the photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from Mumbai:

Anushka Sharma revealed the details about their new home! Katrina and Vicky will soon be Anushka’s neighbours. Katrina’s Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star wrote, “Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.” Also Read - ‘To Love, Honour And Cherish’! Vicky Kaushal Plants Kiss On Katrina Kaif’s Forehead In Stunning New Pictures

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in the presence of their family members and close friends. The wedding festivities took place in the presence of close friends and family. While we have already seen their wedding ceremony photos, they are yet to release their other ceremony clicks. The couple took to social media in the evening to thank everyone for their best wishes and love. They shared multiple photos that spoke of love and bondings. Both the bride and the groom wore Sabyasachi outfits for the wedding and looked absolutely regal in their respective looks.