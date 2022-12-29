Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Romance Amid Wilderness And Beautiful Sunsets on Their New Year Vacay – See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating New Year together at an undisclosed location in India and here are their beautiful pictures from the vacation.

Vicky-Katrina holiday pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are vacationing at an undisclosed location in India. The couple is out to celebrate New Year together and the actress just dropped a few pictures on Instagram this morning to show how they are having so much fun. Katrina took to social media on Thursday and gave a glimpse of her New Year vacation with her husband.

Dressed in a black checkered shirt and a dungaree with a matching cap, the actress looked all sporty. She shared pictures of sunsets, leopards, and deer from the Safari. In one of the pictures, she could be seen posing with Vicky as they sit on a mat over a rocky area. “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever ☀️ (sic),” she captioned her Instagram post.

Vicky and Katrina recently celebrated Christmas together with their family members in Mumbai. The couple dropped several pictures from the celebrations in which they were seen posing in front of the Christmas tree.

Katrina and Vicky got married last year on December 9. The couple had a destination wedding in Jaipur and now, seems like they flew together to Rajasthan for their second New Year celebration together. They look cute in these pics. Don’t they?