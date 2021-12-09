Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Pics: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now husband and wife! They tied the knot in the Six Senses Fort Barwara today, December 9 afternoon. Vicky and Katrina (VicKat) share official pics with the fans. Mr and Mrs Kaushal wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. 🙏🏽❤️”.Also Read - Man Finds 5-Feet-Long Snake Hiding in His Newly Purchased Sofa. See Pics

Katrina Kaif arrived at the mandap flaunting a red Sabyasachi lehenga, in a beautiful doli adorned with flowers. Both the bride and groom were brought to the beautifully decorated mandap in the sheesh mahal area of the fort. As per the latest reports, the big fat Indian wedding ceremony began around noon today and the couple will took pheras before 5 pm. Sound of dhols were heard from the fort where the two will got married today. Baraatis chanted ‘how’s the josh’ at the wedding possession. Reportedly, the couple will visit the nearby Chauth Mata temple to seek blessings after the ceremonies and rituals.