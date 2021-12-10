Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Reception: After several months of speculations, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal have finally tied the knot in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The couple had invited only close friends and family for their wedding and it was an intimate affair. The couple who is famously called as VicKat by their fans have even planned out their wedding reception which will take place in Mumbai. According to a report, the Mumbai reception will take place next week. While the invites have gone out to guests for the reception we are eagerly waiting to see the entire fraternity of Bollywood under one roof now.Also Read - Katrina Kaif’s Uncut-Diamond Mangalsutra by Sabyasachi is Stunning As Ever!

As reported by ANI, the newlyweds are all set to hold a grand reception in Mumbai next week, and you can expect your favourite stars to grace the event. As per a source, Vicky and Katrina will throw the party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle 'Gained a Brother' in Vicky Kaushal, Check Out Her Heartfelt Post For Couple

The two, who tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur yesterday, were spotted boarding a helicopter to Jaipur airport on Friday morning. Hours later, Vicky’s parents and brother Sunny Kaushal were also clicked by shutterbugs at the Jaipur airport. Actor Sharvari Wagh and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra were also there. Also Read - ‘Mrs. Kaushal Looks Amazing’: Fans in Awe as Just Married Katrina Kaif -Vicky Kaushal Leave From Jaipur in Private Plane- Watch Video