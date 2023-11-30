Home

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Walk Hand-in-Hand at Sam Bahadur Screening, Fans Say ‘Nazar Na Lage Dono Ko’ – WATCH

Katrina Kaif joined husband Vicky Kaushal at the special screening of Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur on Wednesday night. The duo walked hand-in-hand for the event - Watch viral video!

Sam Bahadur Screening: On Wednesday night, a special screening of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur was held for the film fraternity. Among those present, Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal made heads turn at the event. The adorable duo walked hand in hand down the red carpet. Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a black t-shirt, trousers and a jacket. Katrina Kaif stole all the gaze with her sexy black strapless dress. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s fans and followers showed immense love to the couple. They also dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis for the duo. One of the users wrote, “Nazar na large dono ko.” Second user commented, “Koi inki nazar utaro pehle.”

WATCH Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens also raved about the ‘Tiger 3‘ star’s phenomenal look for the screening. One of the users wrote, “Queen herself is here looking like wow🔥🙌 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Katrina looks beautiful and elegant 😍😍😍 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Just look at katrina😍 uske saamne koi acha hi nhi lgta❤️ (sic).”

Vicky was also seen caressing the feet of his parents, legendary action director Sam Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and giving a hug to his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal.

WATCH Vicky Kaushal Takes Father’s Blessing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also posed with actor Vidya Balan and her producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, in addition to ace filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Radhika Madan. Agastya Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew who will shortly make his acting debut with ‘The Archies,’ also walked the red carpet alongside him.

Sam Bahadur is a biographical film about Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India. Over four decades and five conflicts passed throughout his service career. With his promotion to Field Marshal, he became the first commander of the Indian Army to hold the title. Manekshaw’s contributions to the Indian army and the nation at large are expected to be honoured in the movie.

In addition to Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh play key roles in Meghna Gulzar’s movie. Vicky and his director of ‘Raazi‘ Meghna Gulzar, collaborated for the second time in the movie. The film will hit the big screens on December 1 alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.