Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding day is here and A-listers Bollywood celebrities continue to land in Rajasthan. Recently, Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport and many speculated that the superstar left for Katrina’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal. However, as per the TOI report, Salman has left for Riyadh and not Jaipur to perform on Da-bangg Tour. He posed at the Kalina airport during the wee hours on Thursday and even posed for the shutterbugs.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Day LIVE: After VicKat's Two Marriage Ceremonies, Couple To Host Grand Reception

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who has given many hits along with Katrina Kaif and are considered good friends, arrived at a private airport on Wednesday night to leave for Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. The actor was spotted by the paparazzis. Also Read - Ahead Of Vicky Kaushal's Wedding, Ex Girlfriend Harleen Sethi Shares A Cryptic Message On Her Instagram | Checkout Video To Find Out

A source close to the couple, revealed to TOI, “Only their closest family and inner circle of friends, who have known the couple since they were teenagers, will be present. Given the Covid situation right now, the couple wants to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved.” Also Read - Jutti Stalls to Bangles Shops, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding is Actually a Carnival in Jaipur!

The couple is set to have two wedding ceremonies today, as they want to honour both their traditions and culture. As per the latest reports, their Punjabi-style wedding will begin around noon and they will be taking their saath pheras between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The mandap has been placed in such a way that it faces a temple.

Vicky and Katrina hosted a grand sangeet night which was followed by the mehendi ceremony. The celebrity mehendi artist, Veena Nagda applied mehendi to the bride. Moreover, the couple’s sangeet was headlined by the Punjabi band RDH comprising of Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur. The haldi ceremony took place on Wednesday afternoon. As per the insider, “There will be two haldi ceremonies. Today, Katrina’s sisters and their husbands, along with other relatives, will participate in the haldi. For them, this will be a new experience. Tomorrow (December 9), there will be a traditional haldi ceremony before the wedding. Vicky Kaushal will be a part of the haldi on December 9.”

Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend Malavika Mohanan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Aastha Gill, Toshiba Sabri, DJ Chetas, among others reached Jaipur today for the big fat Punjabi wedding.