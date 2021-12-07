Jaipur: While the updates from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding have flooded the social media, here’s some news for the Bollywood couple’s fans to cherish. If reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina will be signing a movie together post their big fat Indian wedding. As per a report in BollywoodLife, Vicky and Katrina are likely to work on a movie together after they finish their other projects post their honeymoon period. The report also claimed that the movie is going to be from a big production house and is headed by a close friend. Vicky and Katrina are likely to play the lead in this movie.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Katrina's Brother Sebastien's Video From Jaipur Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot on December 9 at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara. The duo and family members have already arrived at the wedding venue and their pre-wedding ceremonies will begin tonight. The preparations for the Sangeet ceremony are in full swing. Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan has already reached Jaipur will rock the ceremony with his songs. Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are also in Jaipur and are likely to perform at the grand ceremony. Apart from this, bride-to-be Katrina Kaif is also set for a special performance. If reports are to be believed, Katrina will perform on her super hit songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal is also likely to dance on Punjabi songs.

Several of Vicky and Katrina's guests have started to arrive at the lavish Six Senses Fort. Actor Neha Dhupia and director Kabir Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their partners as they headed to Jaipur to join VicKat in their wedding functions. Apart from this, Karan Johar, Suneil Shetty and Akshay Kumar, Radhia Madan have also reached Jaipur. More guests are likely to arrive soon and therefore Security arrangements have been beefed up outside the lavish hotel.