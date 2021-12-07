Jaipur: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot on December 9 at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara. The duo and family members have already arrived at the venue and several Bollywood celebrities are also likely to join in by tonight – which is when their Sangeet ceremony will take place. Reportedly, Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan will rock the ceremony with his songs. However, bride-to-be Katrina Kaif is also set for a special performance. If reports are to be believed, Katrina will perform on her super hit songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal is also likely to dance on Punjabi songs. Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif has also prepared a surprise performance with her siblings for the Sangeet ceremony.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Guests Asked To Refrain Posting Pictures On Social Media

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are also likely to perform at the grand ceremony, Neha and Rohanpreet are currently in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, several of Vicky and Katrina's guests have started to arrive at the lavish Six Senses Fort. Actor Neha Dhupia and director Kabir Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their partners as they headed to Jaipur to join VicKat in their wedding functions. Apart from this, Karan Johar, Suneil Shetty and Akshay Kumar have also reached Jaipur. More guests are likely to arrive soon and therefore Security arrangements have been beefed up outside the lavish hotel where Vicky and Katrina are set to tie the knot. Reportedly, the district administration is taking care of everything so that the guests at the grand wedding do not face any issues.

Even coronavirus-related protocols are being followed. RT-PCR tests are necessary for all guests who have not finished their vaccination status. Sanitizers and face masks have been kept at a distance of 50 meters and all guest rooms are also being sanitized every 24 hours.