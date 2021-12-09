Jaipur: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot today at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple will reportedly take pheras between 3:30 to 3:45 PM in Chauth Ka Barwara near Sawai Madhopur. Several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Radhika Madan and Akshay Kumar among others are at the wedding venue and will attend the big fat Indian wedding.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Rent New Abode For Rs 9 Lakh Per Month, Deets Inside

However, amid all this, there are several speculations regarding Vicky and Katrina’s honeymoon. While earlier it was being reported that the Bollywood duo might travel to the Maldives for their honeymoon, there seems to be a change in the plan now. As reported by ETimes, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will not travel to Maldives post their wedding for honeymoon. However, they will have their honeymoon break at Six Senses Fort Barwara itself. Reportedly, the VicKat will stay there till December 12. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Akshay Kumar Arrives, Salman Khan Gives It A Miss For Da-bangg Tour?

Meanwhile, after their two wedding ceremonies (in both traditions and customs), Vicky and Katrina will also be hosting a grand reception in the evening. The couple has already celebrated their sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Day LIVE: After VicKat's Two Marriage Ceremonies, Couple To Host Grand Reception

Guests at the wedding have been asked to leave their cell phones in their respective rooms while attending any of the wedding ceremonies. Apart from this, the guests have also been requested to refrain from posting pictures on social media. However, if reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina have already sold the right to their wedding footage to an OTT platform for a whopping Rs 80 crore. As reported by ETimes, the wedding video will stream on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022.