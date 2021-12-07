Jaipur: Katrina Kaif is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara. The duo and family members have already arrived at the wedding venue and their pre-wedding ceremonies will begin tonight. However, on Monday, bride-to-be Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel was snapped outside the Jaipur airport along with his siblings. Katrina’s brother wore a blue Kurta and paired it with denim pants. They were clicked by paparazzi and asked if they have something to say regarding the big fat Indian wedding. To this, Sebastien replied, ‘so happy.’Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Gurdaas Maan To Perform At VicKat's Sangeet Ceremony

Katrina Kaif’s brother says ‘so happy’:

Meanwhile, the preparations for the Sangeet ceremony are in full swing. Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan has already reached Jaipur will rock the ceremony with his songs. Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are also in Jaipur and are likely to perform at the grand ceremony. Apart from this, bride-to-be Katrina Kaif is also set for a special performance. If reports are to be believed, Katrina will perform on her super hit songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal is also likely to dance on Punjabi songs. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Earn Rs 100 Crore From Their Wedding Footage? Read on

Several of Vicky and Katrina’s guests have started to arrive at the lavish Six Senses Fort. Actor Neha Dhupia and director Kabir Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their partners as they headed to Jaipur to join VicKat in their wedding functions. Apart from this, Karan Johar, Suneil Shetty and Akshay Kumar have also reached Jaipur. More guests are likely to arrive soon and therefore Security arrangements have been beefed up outside the lavish hotel where Vicky and Katrina are set to tie the knot.