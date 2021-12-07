Mumbai: Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Several celebrities including Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Radhika Madan, Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty among others are likely to join the celebration. Needless to say, both, Katrina and Vicky are very popular and successful actors of Bollywood and have given several blockbuster movies. However, ahead of their big fat Indian wedding, let’s take a look at their net worth.Also Read - Amid Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding, Harleen Sethi Is 'Looking For Meaning Of Life'

Katrina Kaif stepped into the world of Bollywood much before Vicky Kaushal. If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif's net worth is around Rs 240 crores which is much higher than that of Vicky Kaushal who has a net worth of Rs 25 crores. Yes, this means that Katrina's net worth is approximately Rs 200 crores more than her to-be-husband Vicky's.

Katrina Kaif usually takes Rs 11 crore for a movie whereas Vicky Kaushal charges Rs 3-4 crores for each of his movies. Even when it comes to brand advertisements, Katrina Kaif reportedly charges Rs 6 crores whereas Vicky has a fee of Rs 2-3 crore for the same.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will begin their sangeet ceremony in a short while from now. Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan has already reached Jaipur will rock the ceremony with his songs. Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are also in Jaipur and are likely to perform at the grand ceremony. Apart from this, bride-to-be Katrina Kaif is also set for a special performance. If reports are to be believed, Katrina will perform on her super hit songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal is also likely to dance on Punjabi songs.