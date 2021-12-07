Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have jetted-off to Ranthambore on Monday night amid strict security arrangements by the police. The couple is all set to tie the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Katrina and Vicky along with their family members reached the wedding venue at 11:10 pm on Monday night. The bride and the groom squad was greeted in a grand way by the hotel management. The guests will start coming to the venue from Tuesday onwards.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Gurdaas Maan To Perform At VicKat Sangeet Ceremony

The Food Menu:

Now, as per the latest report, the food will be prepared for the wedding using exotic vegetables and fruits that have been brought from the Thailand, Philippines and Taiwan. Some of the vegetables have also been imported from Karnataka. Some of the items include Asparagus (cost 2500/kg – 30 kgs), Avocadoes (cost, 1500/kg – 100 kgs), among many others. On the other hand, red bananas, spinach, cabbage, and mushrooms have been imported from Karnataka. A truck from Karnataka reached the venue on Monday and a lavish spread has been planned for the grand 3-day affair at the resort starting today. Also Read - Vicky-Kat Latest Wedding Updates: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Fairytale Love Story Will Melt Your Hearts, Here's How It All Started | Watch Video

The couple has curated the menu keeping in mind the guest list and especially the family members who are not from India. It is a blend of Indian and western food fusion. The menu also includes live kachori and chaat stalls, kebabs and traditional Rajasthani cuisine. The menu includes live stall for kachoris, dahi bhalla and fusion chaat, North Indian delicacies such as kebabs and fishplatter, traditional Rajasthani cuisine such as Daal BaatiChurma with around 15 types of daal made from different lentils, separate stall for paan and golgappas and other Indian delicacies. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Prepares Special Romantic Performance For Vicky Kaushal On 'Tere Ore'? Here's What We Know

Wedding Cake:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding cake os a blue-and-white five tier Tiffany cake curated by a chef from Italy.

Reportedly, the guests will be served continental, traditional Rajasthani and Punjabi food. The menu also includes Rajwadi food items for the wedding. The wedding will see as many as 120 guets, including top film personalities. Some of the expected names are Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, among others.

Wedding Ceremonies:

The wedding will take place as per the Hindu rituals. The sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7, while mehendi ceremony will take place on December 8. The couple will be throwing a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 10.