Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities have begun, and the guests have arrived. The latest celebrities to join the grand wedding affair are Karan Johar and Farah Khan. Now, the duo took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the royal room at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Karan and Farah marked the 20th anniversary of the blockbuster hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum by grooving to one of its hit song 'Bole Chudiyan' and it is too hilarious to miss.

The video starts with Farah Khan entering the frame with rose petals in her hand and grooving to the upbeat number. Later, Karan entered and both of their camaraderie will definitely steal your heart.

Sharing the video on their respective Instagram handle, they wrote, "Epic reel for 20 yrs of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g .. @karanjohar so good to know we still as mad as ever.. maybe more. (sic)"

Talking about the royal room, it comes with a carpeted bedroom with an attached room that comes with wall paintings, wooden tables, red carpet, lounge space, and a lighted-up ceiling.

While Farah is seen clad in a black top, pair of pants, and a long jacket, Karan is seen in a black shirt, matching lowers, and a jazzed-up jacket with his statement pair of sunglasses.

Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina’s sangeet ceremony was choreographed by Karan and Farah. While Farah choreographed from Katrina’s side, Karan reportedly choreographed from the Vicky’s side. Pinkvilla quoted a guest saying, “Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple will also be there. While directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina’s entourage. While KJo is expected to choreograph the sangeet from Vicky’s side, Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress’ side.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot on December 9 and soon after that, they will head to the Maldives for their romantic honeymoon. They will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End for their Bollywood friends and colleagues. Reportedly, the couple had a lavish sangeet ceremony on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the couple will have haldi ceremony in the morning and mehendi ceremony in the evening. The couple will be throwing a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 10.