Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will be a grand lavish event and no stone is left unturned to make sure of that. For the grand traditional wedding ceremony, Katrina Kaif will be making her entry in a doli at the glass mandap. The traditional doli comes with mirror work and drapery with shades of yellow, orange, and hues of pink. While Vicky will make his entry on a carriage drawn by seven white horses. The horse carriage and the doli has been kept inside the resort for the main wedding to take place. Talking about the mandap,. It is an opulent mandap made out of glass.

The couple is set to have two wedding ceremonies today, as they want to honour both their traditions and culture. As per the latest reports, their Punjabi-style wedding will begin around noon and they will be taking their saath pheras between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The mandap has been placed in such a way that it faces a temple. Katrina and Vicky were asked by their family members to visit the famous Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore Fort before they tie the knot. However, that will not be possible due to the security reasons and hence, the Prasad will be offered in the temple on their behalf.

As per the reports, for their sangeet ceremony last night, Katrina looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with zari embroidery of flower motifs at her sangeet while Vicky sported a sherwani.

Vicky and Katrina hosted a grand sangeet night which was followed by the mehendi ceremony. The celebrity mehendi artist, Veena Nagda applied mehendi to the bride. Moreover, the couple's sangeet was headlined by the Punjabi band RDH comprising of Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur. The haldi ceremony took place on Wednesday afternoon. As per the insider, "There will be two haldi ceremonies. Today, Katrina's sisters and their husbands, along with other relatives, will participate in the haldi. For them, this will be a new experience. Tomorrow (December 9), there will be a traditional haldi ceremony before the wedding. Vicky Kaushal will be a part of the haldi on December 9."

Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend Malavika Mohanan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Aastha Gill, Toshiba Sabri, DJ Chetas, among others reached Jaipur today for the big fat Punjabi wedding.