Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The couple is taking their nuptial vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara at Sawai Madhopur today. The A-listers from Bollywood are still jetting-off to Jaipur to attend the wedding of the lovebirds. On Thursday evening, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at the private airport. While Sara is probably going to Jaipur to attend VicKat wedding, Alia, on the other hand, jetted off to Hyderabad for the promotions of her upcoming film RRR.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has reached Jaipur and is on his way to Six Senses Fort where Katrina and Vicky are getting married right now in a traditional Punjabi wedding.

However, there is no official confirmation if Arjun and Sara are attending Katrina and Vicky's wedding.

The couple is said to take the vows in both Indian traditional way and will also have a white wedding. The sehra bandi took place at 1 pm and the wedding rituals started at 3 pm. After the rituals are over, Katrina and Vicky will take their saath pheras at 6 pm. During the wedding ‘Hows the josh’ was chanted by the baaratis.

For the grand traditional wedding ceremony, Katrina Kaif will be making her entry in a doli at the glass mandap. The traditional doli comes with mirror work and drapery with shades of yellow, orange, and hues of pink. While Vicky will make his entry on a carriage drawn by seven white horses. The horse carriage and the doli has been kept inside the resort for the main wedding to take place. Talking about the mandap,. It is an opulent mandap made out of glass.

As per the reports, several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend Malavika Mohanan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Aastha Gill, Toshiba Sabri, DJ Chetas, among others reached Jaipur today for the big fat Punjabi wedding.