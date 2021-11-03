With fan-favourite couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal all set to tie the knot this year, fans can’t wait to more details about the big Bollywood wedding. The actors will get married in December and their wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and continue till December 7.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding Dates Out: Couple Chooses December Like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Unlike other celebs who chose international locations for their destination weddings, Katrina and Vicky are taking inspiration from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who had a royal wedding in India. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Get Lucky With Neighbours, Couple Reportedly Buys Plush Apartment Near Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's House

Just Nick and Priyanka, Katrina and Vicky have chosen Rajasthan for their destination wedding. While Nick and Priyanka got married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Family Begins Shopping For Actor's Wedding With Vicky Kaushal? See Pics

But why did Katrina and Vicky not choose a foreign destination like Italy where Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma got married?

It’s because after the wedding, the couple has to get back to work as they have several projects lined up. Katrina is supposed to begin shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in 2022. While Vicky has Sam Maneckshaw biopic up his sleeve. The couple does not have much time as they have to dive deep into work right after their lavish wedding.

A source said, “Opting for an international destination wedding would have meant more days away from work which they cannot factor in right now due to their impending schedules. Also, the covid situation is again a cause of concern. Therefore it was best to keep it in India.”

It was Katrina’s idea to choose the venue and Vicky was impressed with her choice. A source close to the actress said, ‘Katrina wanted to get married in a pakka Maharani style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear. She has been mesmerized by the culture of Rajasthan. It was a Rajasthani wedding that she had attended as a guest a few years ago and the grandeur of it all remained on her mind. She always knew that when she gets married, it will be in a similar fashion.’