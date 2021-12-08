Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding video: Amid news and rumours about the big-fat wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the latest one seems all the more interesting. News daily has reported that the couple has already sold the right to their wedding footage to an OTT platform for a whopping Rs 80 crore. As per a report published in ETimes, the whole reason behind the secrecy of the VicKat wedding is that the couple has sold the rights to their exclusive wedding footage to Amazon Prime Video. This means that the viewers will get to see and experience everything at the wedding like a movie or a show exclusively streaming on the OTT platform.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Dances at Her Mehendi in a Green Kanjivaram Saree? Truth Behind The Viral Photo

While this culture of streaming the wedding footage of big stars on the OTT platform is a common practice in the West, it would be the first time that an Indian wedding would be streamed at such a big level for the audience – almost like a big-screen theatre experience for the viewers! Also Read - Vicky Kaushal To Visit Wife Katrina Kaif's London Home With Family Next Year

The report added that the wedding video will be streamed in early 2022 before the buzz around their marriage takes a backseat. The video will not only just showcase the wedding but the entire four-day celebration including Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet and other special functions. Interestingly, even Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were offered to have their wedding footage exclusively sold to an OTT platform for a giant sum but while Deepika-Ranveer refused, Priyanka-Nick did sign a contract. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif's Sangeet Ceremony: Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, Toshi Sabri Reach Jaipur For Musical Night

Earlier, a photo of the document being sent to the guest, asking them to leave their phones in their rooms, went viral on social media. The note to the guests read, “We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events (sic).” The guests have also got secret codes which they will be using while entering the venue and enjoying the functions. As many as 120 guests will be attending the big-fat Bollywood shaadi of Vicky and Katrina.

The wedding is happening at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur’s Sawai Madhopur. The stars will be tying the knot on December 9, Thursday. Many celebs including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, and Sharvari Vagh among others have reached Jaipur to attend the wedding festivities.