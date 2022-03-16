Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never misses a chance to share their cosy and romantic pictures on the internet. The couple used to hide cuddling moods before marriage but now, after they tied the knot in December, the star couple treats their fans with cute and lovey-dovey pics. VicKat (fondly called by fans) took to Instagram stories to share their early morning selfies from snuggle time and we bet you this is the best thing on the internet to see today.Also Read - Katrina Kaif And Dhairya Karwa Feature In Advertisement Together, Fans Ask, 'Where is Vicky Kaushal'

In the first photo shared by Katrina Kaif, she is seen resting her head on hubby Vicky Kaushal’s shoulder. The Tiger 3 actor added a sticker to the first picture, which read, “Sorry, I’m sleepy.” In the second picture, both of them broke into smiles. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal’s World in a Frame: Wife Katrina Kaif And Mother Veena Kaushal in an Adorable Women’s Day Picture

Have a look at VicKat’s exiting yet lazy morning selfies:

Fans were quick to react on the internet and started trending #VicKat. One of the users wrote, “Katrina’s late night and early morning selfies are an entire mood and always special cause they happens when you don’t expect them ♥️”. Another one tweeted, “They are the most beautiful & adorable soul ever they suit so well each other 😍❤ God bless them & always stay together forever 😍❤ Look at their beautiful happiness 😍❤ Beautiful morning made indeed 😍❤ Love them so much 🥺❤”. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Reviews Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Says ‘Shook By Sheer Brilliance’

IT HURTS TO SEE SOMEONE ELSE LIVING YOUR DREAMS😔#VicKat look cute together tho😔 pic.twitter.com/8om8w2li4T — Mirchi🧜🏻‍♀️ (@PaidBWPR) March 16, 2022

They are so unpredictable

When we desperately waiting for them, Katrina just randomly drop the bomb#KatrinaKaif #VicKat — Atia Atia (@AtiaAti16742370) March 16, 2022

HOW TF ARE THEY SO ADORABLE 😭❤️

Morning made ft. #VicKat pic.twitter.com/C5azxsvFyS — shik (@shukrsabrkhushi) March 16, 2022

Katrina’s late night and early morning selfies are an entire mood and always special cause they happens when you don’t expect them ♥️ #vickykaushal #vickat #katrinakaif 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8AvQtLFse4 — the thing is …!! (@shad20145) March 16, 2022

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal had uploaded a bunch of pictures clicked by wife Katrina Kaif. He had called them ‘Mood shots by Mrs.’ Vicky recently attended the Hello Awards and Katrina had clicked his pictures before he headed out.