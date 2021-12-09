Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal’s First Wedding Photo: Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday, December 9 and there first photo as husband and wife and are out. They look happy as bride and groom! Katrina can be seen wearing a beautiful red Sabyasachi lehenga whereas, Vicky Kaushal picked beige Sherwani. As per close sources, Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal have taken the ‘seven pheras’ on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sara Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor Leave For Jaipur, Alia Bhatt To Skip The Lavish Affair?

There are photos going viral from the ceremony where Vicky and Katrina are seen on the top floor in between the fireworks and the guests are on the ground floor gazing at them. The couple exchange garlands in a royal way. These pics have been leaked on social media, making their fans emotional. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Fulfils Her Dream of Getting Married in Haveli, Actor’s Old Tweet Goes Viral

Take a look at the wedding photos of Vicky and Katrina:

Several celebrity friends Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities.

After their wedding on Thursday, Vicky and Katrina are set to host a grand reception in the evening. The couple has already celebrated their sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. Several Bollywood celebrities are already at the lavish resort of Rajasthan and to take part in the much-awaited wedding ceremony. Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan are reportedly on their way to the venue. The guests were asked to leave their cell phones in their respective rooms while attending any of the wedding ceremonies. Apart from this, the guests have also been requested to refrain from posting pictures on social media.

However, if reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina have already sold the right to their wedding footage to an OTT platform for a whopping Rs 80 crore. As reported by ETimes, the wedding video will stream on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022.