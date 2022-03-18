Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Holi: Holi is being celebrated around the country today with full zeal and enthusiasm. Several B’town celebs gave us a glimpse of their colourful celebration on Instagram. Giving us a sneak peek into their Holi celebrations, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed their hearts out.Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Make Heads Turn At Apoorva Mehta’s 50th Birthday Celebration - See Pics And Video

Vicky’s father Sham, brother Sunny, and mother Veena Kaushal were all featured in photos from their new house. They were all dressed in white as they smeared coloured powder on each other. Sharing the post on her Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared an adorable picture with her fans. She captioned, “Happy holi ❤️💗🧡.” The family picture was nothing but love and smiles. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Early Morning Selfie From Snuggle Time is The Best Thing to See on Internet

Check Katrina-Vicky’s Holi celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Fans showered the comment section with heart emojis soon after Katrina Kaif uploaded the picture. One of the users wrote, “Awww, stay happy, stay blessed.” Netizens also wished the adorable couple on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Another user wrote, “Omg you guys. ”

The two are often spotted painting the entire town red with their adorable display of affection. Recently, Vicky and Katrina made their first red-carpet appearance at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday. The couple sure grabbed all the eyeballs.

We wish the lovely couple a very colourful Holi!