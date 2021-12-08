Ranthambore: Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to be husband and wife on December 9. The couple has already married each other legally last week and now they are all set to take their nuptial vows. Amid so many reports and details about their ongoing wedding festivities, their wedding invitation card has been leaked online. As per the viral invitation card, the couple will be tieing the knot on December 9 and the RSVP has Vicky Kaushal’s brother’s name Sunny Kaushal. Moreover, the guests have been asked to sign an NDA form wherein guests have to follow all the SOPs as the couple has given exclusive rights to Amazon Prime Video to stream their wedding on their platform for a whopping Rs 80 crore.Also Read - 'Rich Women Marrying Younger Men!' Did Kangana Ranaut Just Laud Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms With Their Wedding?

Check Invitation Card Here:

After a fun Sangeet night and mehendi, guests were served sumptuous breakfast and the couple along with their stylist and make-up artists went to get ready for haldi ceremony.

Sangeet Ceremony:

The sangeet ceremony was a grand affair on Tuesday evening with Punjabi songs and Bollywood hits being played. The couple had a great time dancing and enjoying the ceremony with their friends and family. An insider told India Today, "There will be two haldi ceremonies. Today, Katrina's sisters and their husbands, along with other relatives, will participate in the haldi. For them, this will be a new experience. Tomorrow (December 9), there will be a traditional haldi ceremony before the wedding. Vicky Kaushal will be a part of the haldi on December 9."