Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi To Rashmika Mandanna-Vicky Kaushal: 7 Fresh Bollywood Pairs To Look Out For In 2024

Looking at dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to watching Vijay Sethupathi debuting with Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. Here's a list of new pairs to look out in 2024.

After the successful conclusion of 2023 for the Indian film industry, 2024 is expected to bring a spectacular cinematic experience with a variety of exciting new pairings. Every year, audiences are treated to never-before-seen combinations on screen, making the prospect of watching a film even more thrilling. Here is a list of 7 fresh pairings that we are eagerly looking forward to seeing on screen in 2024.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan – VD19:

The dynamic pair of Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan in VD19 is anticipated to bring a seamless blend of charm and talent to the screen. Produced by Atlee, this film is expected to be a major draw for audiences in 2024. With Wamiqa delivering five successful projects in 2023, the audience has all eyes on her this year. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan returns to cinemas after the success of Bawaal released last year on OTT, adding an extra layer of excitement to this promising collaboration.

Mrunal Thakur Tags Along Vijay Deverakonda In Upcoming Movie Family Star:

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda, the captivating pair in Family Star, come together to create an engaging family drama. Following Mrunal’s impactful performance in Hi Nanna opposite Nani, she is now set to share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in her third Telugu film, scheduled for dubbing in multiple languages, including Hindi. Currently, both Mrunal and Vijay are deeply involved in the global shoot of this highly anticipated film.

Vijay Sethupathi Debuts With Katrina Kaif In Merry Christmas:

In the upcoming thriller Merry Christmas, get ready for an unexpected and delightful collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. This unique pairing, considered one of the most unusual on the list, promises a delightful cinematic experience. Both Katrina and Vijay, each with a wealth of experience, are set to showcase their talents in what is anticipated to be an outstanding cinematic spectacle. Prepare for a blend of elegance and versatility as they grace the screen in this much-anticipated thriller from Sriram Raghavan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal – Metro In Dino:

The most awaited movie of Anurag Basu’s romantic drama Metro In Dino witnessed a distinctive duo that revolves around the intricacies of urban life, featuring the Bollywood diva, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. Ali was last seen in the spy thriller Khufiya, who takes on a romantic role opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently showcased her talents in the adventure drama Dhak Dhak. This duo is expected to light up the screen with their captivating romance and chemistry, making their upcoming movie a highly anticipated cinematic experience.

Manushi Chillar Pairs Up With John Abraham In Tehran

The action-packed thriller movie Tehran will see a unique collaboration between Bollywood stars John Abraham and Manushi Chillar. This powerful pair guarantees a smooth fusion of toughness and elegance in a political thriller. John, known for his adrenaline-pumping action movies, steps into a role in this venture, while Manushi Chillar, also slated to star in Bade Miya Chote Miya this year, heightens the excitement. The on-screen connection between John and Manushi is set to offer a new angle to the classic tale of Beauty meets the Beast.

Rashmika Mandanna To Feature Alongside Vicky Kaushal

In the film, Chhava will see the dynamic duo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal. After doing her part in Animal, After making a significant impact in one of last year’s highest-grossing films, Animal, where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana is now poised to leave a lasting impression alongside the talented Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal with his versatility is ready to collaborate with Rashmika to create a cinematic spectacle. Movie enthusiasts can look forward to a delightful experience as they witness the onscreen chemistry between these two popular actors in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone Collabs With Hrithik Roshan For Upcoming Movie Fighter

Experience the long-awaited union of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the highly anticipated movie Fighter, a visually stunning, high-energy action film. This exciting collaboration between Bollywood’s dashing icon Hrithik and the talented actress Deepika is a delightful treat for their fans. Despite their individual prominence in the industry for more than a decade, it’s surprising that they have not worked together until now. However, this changes in 2024 as they join forces for the epic film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.

