Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship for a long time and now reportedly, Katrina wants to make this relationship official. Also Read - After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan Opts Out of Shah Rukh Khan-Backed Film Due To 'Creative Issues'?

The speculations of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to be dating each other have been making headlines for quite some time now. As per a report in TOI, Katrina is now ready to make this relationship official and that the duo might be just a social media post away from doing it. However, the report further mentioned that Vicky’s father has asked his son to refrain from this move and has warned Vicky against taking such a big step. The report also suggests that Katrina expressed her displeasure at Vicky doing intimate scenes in movies and told him that she isn’t really comfortable with these. Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi-Salman Khan Pit Against Each Other as ISI And RAW Agents

Katrina and Vicky’s romance rumours sparked off after the duo were spotted together at a Holi bash last year. Post that, they have been spotted together several times. However, the rumoured couple has not confirmed their relationship in public yet. The duo also reportedly spent their New Year’s together in Alibaug resort with their respective siblings. Back then, Vicky and Katrina took to social media sharing pictures and fans were quick to draw connections and concluded that they were in the same location. However, Katrina later deleted the picture. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Others to Get Tested

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was set to release in April but was then postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. It is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.