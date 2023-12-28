Home

Katrina Kaif Wears a Tiny Santa Cap as Vicky Kaushal Kisses Her in Christmas Pic, Fans Call it a ‘Hint’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared their Christmas bliss with everyone on Wednesday. In one photo, Vicky is seen kissing Katrina but

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Christmas

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Christmas this year with their families in Mumbai. The happy pictures of the two are now going viral on the internet and one of them shows Vicky planting a sweet kiss on Kat’s forehead as they make a romantic Santa moment. The lights jingle above them and the Christmas tree sparkles in the background, making it a dreamy picture-perfect moment. However, fans have got their eyes somewhere else.

The photo shared by Vicky on Instagram has a caption that reads, “Christmas is when you are here. ❤️🌲 (sic).” And the comments below the post mention the tiny hat on Kat’s head. One comment read, “That little cap on Katrina’s head might be a hint 😋 (sic).” Another said, “That small cap is indicating something (sic).”

Check Vicky-Katrina’s Christmas photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

This was the couple’s third Christmas together after their wedding in December 2021. And the one where families came together, danced around and ate well. The fans though are on a different trip, wishing and expecting Vicky-Katrina to share good news soon. At least that’s what most of the comments mention on the viral post.

On the work front, Vicky recently had a release with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur which starred him in the titular role. The actor received immense appreciation for his performance. He also appeared in a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki where his small screen appearance won him major appreciation from both critics and the audience. Katrina has got ‘Merry Christmas’ releasing in January next year. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, it’s a thriller co-starring Vijay Sethupathy. The film’s trailer was released recently and it added to the fans’ excitement.

It’s indeed going to be a merry year for VicKat!

