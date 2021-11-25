Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding reports are not stopping and everyday there is a new update on their marriage. They will be tying the knot in December at a luxurious fort-resort in Rajasthan, but before that, they will be having a court marriage with no phones allowed policy. The latest report mentioned by Instant Bollywood said that Katrina’s wedding mehendi is being prepared by Rajasthan’s famous Sojat Mehendi.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Have Court Marriage Before Royal Wedding With 'no Phone' Policy

Sojat Mehendi (henna) from Pali district of Jodhpur, Rajasthan will be sent to bride Katrina Kaif for her special day. Sojat henna holds a special place in the whole world and now this Mehendi will be sent as a gift to Katrina. The artisans of Sojat are naturally preparing Mehndi and will not add any chemical to it. Moreover, the sojat henna is being prepared by hand and will be sent to Katrina. According to the mehndi vendor of Sojat, the mehendi preparation for Katrina’s wedding will cost around 50,000 to 1 lakh rupees. However, the man behind this mehendi will not be taking any money from the celebrity couple. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Is All Hearts As Buddhist Monks Add Twist To 'Aila Re Aila' | Watch Viral Video

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are trying their best to keep the guest list a secret too after their hush-hush roka ceremony at Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur’s house. The ceremony was attended by only their family members in attendance. Katrina’s mom, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the roka ceremony. Also Read - Seems Like Ayushmann Khurrana Just Confirmed Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Relationship Days Before Their Wedding