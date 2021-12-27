Katrina Kaif Wishes Salman Khan on Birthday: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse today (December 27). Several pictures and videos from the mega celebration are already going viral on social media. From fans to Bollywood celebrities, the internet is flooded with birthday wishes and messages for Bhaijaan. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat, and others, newlywed Katrina Kaif also took to Instagram and wished her Tiger 3 co-star with a sweet note. Katrina also shared a throwback picture with Salman and used a ‘happy birthday’ sticker. “@beingsalmankhan the happiest birthday to you (white heart emoji). May all the love light and brilliance you have be with you forever (sic),” Katrina wrote.Also Read - Salman Khan Turns 56 Today: This is Why Dabang Actor Got Trolled In BB15 House | Watch Video

Check out Katrina Kaif’s Birthday Post For Salman Khan Here:

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan continue to be friends for so long and have always managed to deliver exceptional performance. They will be next seen in Tiger 3 the release date of which has not been announced so far. The movie is about two fictional characters – an Indian spy (RAW) named Avinash Singh Rathore or Tiger and a Pakistani spy (ISI) named Zoya Humaini (played by Katrina Kaif). However, their destiny changes after they fall in love. Also Read - Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Being Bitten by a Snake, Reveals 'it Was Poisonous, Bit Him Thrice'

Meanwhile, Salman had a mega birthday bash last night at his Panvel farmhouse. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Maniesh Paul were among the celebs that attended the celebration. Apart from this, Salman also addressed the media outside Panvel farmhouse, saying that he and his close friend superstar Shah Rukh Khan are likely to collaborate for a film after the duo will be seen making extended cameos in their future films, Tiger 3 and Pathan, respectively.

We wish bhaijaan aka Salman Khan a very happy birthday!