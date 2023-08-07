Home

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif’s Cosy Pictures With Vicky Kaushal Will Make You Miss Your Partner

Katrina Kaif’s Cosy Pictures With Vicky Kaushal Will Make You Miss Your Partner

Katrina Kaif seems to have had a soothing Sunday with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. The Tiger 3 actress shared some loved-up photos on Instagram Stories which shows romance brewing in breezy spell between the two in the balcony of their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood’s most loved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never shy away from displaying their love and affection for each other on social media. The lovebirds often treat fans with their mushy pictures leaving them in awe. And yesterday was no different. Katrina Kaif seemed to have had a soothing Sunday with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. The Tiger 3 actress shared some loved-up photos on Instagram Stories with husband Vicky Kaushal on Sunday. The series of stories screamed romance brewing in breezy spell between the two in the balcony of their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

Trending Now

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Romance-Filled Sunday

Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied knots on December 9, 2021 in an intimate ceremony, they have been dishing out couple goals. Their unmissable chemistry is setting the social media on fire. They often share pictures showing affection towards each other, leaving netizens swooning. In another such adorable post, the couple have shared their romance-filled Sunday.

Dropping a series of snaps on Instagram stories, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shared glimpses of their idyllic Sunday. The first picture includes the mesmerising view of the clouds surrounding the sea from the sea-facing balcony of their apartment captioned as ‘home’.



Another shows a solo picture of Vicky in an uber-cool look looking out of the balcony enjoying the misty rains, while Katrina pointing a finger towards him and wrote “Hi” along with a smiley.



The last but not the least was a blurry picture of the couple in a starry-eyed moment striking a romantic pose which Katrina posted with a heart emoticon. The picture will surely melt your hearts. Have a look:

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Upcoming Works

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will feature in Sriram Raghavan’s directorial Merry Christmas opposite south sensation Vijay Sethupathi. Post that, she will star in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The actress also has Chandu Champion in the pipeline. Adding to her list of projects, it is anticipated that Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s most-awaited film Jee Le Zara.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s professional commitments, the actor on the other hand, will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Sam Bahadur. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be essaying pivotal roles in the film. Other than this, the Uri: The Surgical Strike fame actor is roped in for Karan Johar-backed entertainer starring Tripti Dimri.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES