Katrina Kaif's Sunday From That Sea-Facing Balcony: Actor Katrina Kaif treated her social media family to a glimpse of her weekend vibes on Sunday. One of the leading ladies in Bollywood captured her Sunday spirit and offered a look at the balcony garden at her and Vicky Kaushal's home. Katrina was flashing her million-dollar smiles in the video.

Katrina was pictured in the latest video lounging in a comfortable chair with several potted plants all around her. She wore a comfy cream-coloured dress and kept her hair loose to the background of the sea. She captioned the video, "Sunday vibes." She added the song 'Come With Me' by Surfaces to the video.

WATCH KATRINA KAIF’S CHILLING SUNDAY:



Fans showered Katrina Kaif’s video with love and admiration. They dropped heart and fire emojis on her post. One of the users wrote, “Most beautiful girl in the world.” Another user wrote, “OMG! SO BEAUTIFUL.” One of the users also requested a picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has a busy pipeline with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also start shooting for Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

