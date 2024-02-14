Home

Bad news for Katy Perry fans! The singer-songwriter revealed that she is leaving ‘American Idol,’ after seven seasons. She made the shocking news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! which left her fans disheartened. The singer and the show judge teased that she has more projects, including new music, to come later in 2024, reports People magazine. Katy Perry returned to American Idol for the 16th season, which was relaunched on ABC in 2018. She also performed on stage alongside other musical legends Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘American Idol.’ I mean I love Idol so much. It connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying Jimmy?” Katy Perry said. As per the magazine asked what her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie said about her leaving, Perry responded, ‘Well they’ll find out tonight.’ She then explained that her co-judges ‘know that I have some things planned for this year.’

Katy Perry Announces Exit From American Idol:

“IT’S GOING TO BE A VERY EXCITING YEAR” 👀 @katyperry pic.twitter.com/icCUud0DfY — Capitol Records (@capitolrecords) February 13, 2024

She added, “So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year for all girlies.” The ‘Roar‘ singer shared about Bryan, 47, and Richie, 74, ‘I love them so much’, as she also shared that the pair were aware of her plans to exit Idol after seeing her in the studio.”

“They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming. I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music, ” she continued.

Fans expressed their disappointment after Katy Perry announced her exit from the American singing competition. While some whined about her leaving, others conjectured that a new record may be in the works. One of the users wrote, “WE’RE SO READY 😭🦋 (sic).” Another user wrote, “I SWEAR IF YOU DONT GIVE HER BUDGET ILL GO TO LA MYSELF AND UNSIGN HER FROM YOU YOU DONT DESERVE MOTHER (sic).”

