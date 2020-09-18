Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 12 is all set to premiere on September 28. The host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan is working for 12-14 hours every day to complete the shoot. A report in Indian Express suggests KBC 12 will be aired from September 28 at 9 pm. Viewers can see KBC 12 Mon-Fri at 9 pm on Sony TV. The 12th season will definitely be different from the previous seasons because of COVID-19 safety measures. The report further says that there will be no live audience. Also Read - Big B Wears Face Shield on KBC 12 Set, Urges All to be Safe

As written in the portal, the makers of KBC 12 are taking every precaution. Contestants chosen for the fastest finger first round were made to self-isolate at a hotel before entering the set. In addition, the show is being filmed without a live audience.

A week ago, the makers shared a promo that the shooting for the show will begin from September 7. The channel also posted a few pictures of the Puja from the sets of the show.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and shared that he is taking no chances on the sets and following due protection norms against the virus. He was seen wearing a face shield. “Be safe .. and be in protection,” the legend captioned the image.

Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive in July and discharged after testing negative on August 2.