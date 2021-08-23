Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: An hour is left for legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan to kickstart a new season of his famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The first episode of the reality show will be aired on Monday (August 23) on Sony TV. The production house is taking all the precautionary measures to ensure the safety of Big B, contestants, and the crew members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, there was no live audiences due to a high number of covid cases, but, this time, the audiences are back in the KBC 13 studio, with all Covid-19 protocols.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Lends His Powerful Voice in Chehre Title Track

Where to Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 13?

The viewers can watch Amitabh Bachchan hosted show on Sony TV. Those, who don't have access to television, can watch KBC 13 on the SonyLIV app.

What Are The Timings of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13?

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will air from Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. The first episode will be aired on August 23, 2021.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s theme

Like every season, KBC 13 is also arriving this year with a theme and it is ‘Jawaab Aap Hi Ho’ as the season will celebrate every human and their right to ‘gyaan, dhyaan and samman’.

What are The Changes in Kaun Banega Crorepati this year?

There are around five big changes in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. First and most important one is the ‘fastest finger first. This round has now been modified to ‘Fastest Finger First – Triple Test’. One of the lifelines ‘Audience Poll’ will be back in KBC 13 Earlier, every Friday, KBC used to have a special Karamveer episode, now the special segment’s name has been changed to Shaandaar Shukravaar where Amitabh Bachchan will host celebrity guests who will play the game for a social cause. The famous KBC timer has been renamed to ‘Dhuk Dhuk Ji’after which Big B says ‘Samay Samapti Ki Ghoshna’. It has been little improvised. Watch the episodes to know more. Last but not the least, this year, the promotional campaigns titled Sammaan were helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari, known for films like Dangal and Chhichhore.

What is Triple Test All About?

In KBC13, Fastest Finger First has now slightly changed. The contestants will now have to answer three General Knowledge questions. The contestant who answers all of them correctly in less time, will head straight to the hot seat.

The first season of KBC was started in 2000.