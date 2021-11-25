Mumbai: It must be a special moment for megastar Amitabh Bachchan to share the stage of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ with his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta and Navya were invited on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati to mark the 1000th episode of Amitabh’s quiz show. On Thursday, Big B took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of him with Shweta and Navya from the shoot. The trio’s image has left netizens in awe of their priceless bond. “Oh wow,” actor Ranveer Singh commented. Mouni Roy and Aparshakti Khurana dropped a string of heart emojis on the post.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Sends Legal Notice To Pan Masala Brand | Here's Everything You Need To Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Big B also shared a few pictures from the shoot on his blog and penned a heartfelt note, "In the early hours of the morning, I rise and thoughts run to the incompleteness of the missive that reaches over 5000, and the left over of the night before at work, comes chasing the mind, of having completed the thousandth KBC episode, yes 1000 episodes since its introduction to the World of Television in the year of our making 2000. Two thousand, one thousand and over five thousand ! The thousand has a ring about it, indeed it can be said the 'circulars' that follow after the numerals have ever been given a significant significance. And why that has been so, is difficult to assess. But the World has been done in such, from time immemorial, that we have accepted it without question and have formed our own limits of attained achievement and signature of success."

Big B continued, “It’s the 100 score on the cricket field ; the year of the century change from 1900 to 2000 ; and in moments of indicators that reflect success, a divisible of the 10 , 5. The film ratings at the time of the past years – silver jubilee, golden jubilee, diamond jubilee – 25, 50, 75 and on. Currency not withstanding – 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 1000 – in our local money indicators – our gauges of measure in finance.So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati, was given its due importance and the request by the Channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared Hot Seat, was accepted. And there we were, as per the pictures in the previous. A delight, to be able to, not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’, but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for.”

“An evening of great pride for the Father and Grandfather – for Papa and Nana ! The rapturous ecstatic appreciation by the Team that controls and runs the workings of this TV presence. The emotions that poured out at the collective viewing of both personal and highlighted incidents, and the appreciation of the masses in genuine applause. My gratefulness then in abundance, ever.

Till the evening then and the hope and prayer of your ever committed support and affection,” Bachchan concluded.