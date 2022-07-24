Kaun Banega Crorepati Teaser: The premiere date for the new season of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is revealed in the most recent promo. The show will debut on August 7 at 9 PM with notable guests including actor Aamir Khan, Padma Vibhushan boxing champion MC Mary Kom, and Padma Sri Sunil Chhetri. This year’s show will also feature special guests Major DP Singh, a veteran of the Kargil War, Col. Mitali Madhumita, a recipient of the Sena Medal for Valor, and others. The opening of the promotional film states that KBC 14 commemorates India’s 75th anniversary of independence.Also Read - Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Directing Amitabh Bachchan For KBC, 'It's Always a Mix of Nervousness, Joy And Love'

The game now features a special prize money slot worth Rs 75,000 added by the program. In the teaser, the host, Amitabh Bachchan stated that the 75th anniversary of India's independence was the reason for the addition of the new prize money slot.

Fans flooded the comment section with utmost excitement and fervour. One of the users wrote, “Can’t wait.” Another user wrote, “What a treat !!BIG B hosting the show with this tremendous energy at this age WAITINGGG.” One of them also wrote, “Waiting for the maha episode.” Netizens dropped fire and heart emojis on the teaser video.

