Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: The 14th season of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, presented by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, is incredibly popular with viewers. The audience's interest is also piqued by the game's humorous anecdotes. In a recent episode of the show, content creator Aishwarya graced the hot seat and her question left Mr Bachchan with a giant smile. Aishwarya also happens to be the name of his daughter-in-law.

Amitabh held a tablet and clicked on it in a video posted on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television. Aishwarya was seen in a video on TV portraying Gajodhar Chachi and delivering a speech. She said," Hi, I am Gajodhar Chachi, I have an attitude now because I am selected in KBC." She continued, "You increase my heartbeat."

Aishwarya then asked, " Gajodhar Chachi or Aishwarya?" The next question is…, Amitabh remarked while grinning at her and laughing. His response had the audience in hysterics.

Watch KBC 14’s Latest Promo:

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan since it first began, with the exception of season three, which Shah Rukh Khan hosted. Celebrities frequently enter the competition as special guests to support humanitarian causes. Aamir Khan, an actor, appeared on the show as a celebrity guest in the inaugural episode.

