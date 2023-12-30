Home

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Big B Becomes Emotional as He Bids Adieu to Quiz Show

A poignant moment unfolded on Amitabh Bachchan's iconic quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' as Big B emotionally bid farewell to the show's fans in the episode aired on Friday.

Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ witnessed an emotional moment, when Bigg B bid an emotional goodbye to the show’s fans on Friday’s episode. The creators of the show unveiled a brief excerpt from the grand finale episode, showcasing the host, Big B, bidding farewell to the television audience in his distinctive style for the final time this season.

A recent clip of the quiz show featured Amitabh Bachchan becoming emotional while he bid aide to the show. In the video can be heard saying, ”To deviyon or sajhanno, ab hum ja rahe hai, or ab kal se ye manch nahi sajega (So, ladies and gentleman, we are leaving now, and from tomorrow onwards this stage will not be there).’ A brief segment features a female fan of the actor and host, expressing admiration by likening him to someone favored by God.

Once again Amitabh can be seen saying, ”Apno se, ye keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi ayenge, na toh kehne ki himmat ho pati hai or na hi kehne ka mann hota hai (To the loved ones, neither we like to say it that we’ll not be coming from tomorrow, nor we want to say something like this).”

Finally, in the end, the host says, ”Main Amitabh Bachchan, is daur ke liye, iss manch se, aakhiri baar kehne ja raha hun, Shubhratri, Shubhratri, Shubhratri (I, Amitabh Bachchan, from this very stage for the last time going to say, Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight).”

Take a look at the clip here

About KBC 15

In Season 15, the producers introduced a novel segment named ‘Super Sandook,’ wherein contestants, upon reaching the second threshold, engage in a rapid-fire question round. The ‘Double Dip’ replaced the 50:50 lifeline.

The inaugural contestant of the 15th season was Retired Squadron Leader Sushmita Sahay. Jaskaran Singh, an aspiring IAS officer, achieved the distinction of becoming the first Rs one crore winner in Season 15.

