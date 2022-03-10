Kaun Pravin Tambe Trailer Out: Fox Star Studios, Friday Filmworks & Bootroom Sports’ presents the trailer of the much-awaited biopic ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe.’ The film stars Shreyas Talpade as cricketer Pravin Tambe. It also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles. It will provide fans a unique glimpse into the life and passion of leg spinner Pravin, who made his first-class cricket debut for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid Pays Tribute to Australian Greats Rodney Marsh, Shane Warne

Shreyas Talpade was introduced in the film's trailer as a promising cricketer who is just concerned with the game, with a career and marriage coming after. He as Pravin Tambe will defy the odds by dazzling on the field in his forties. However, his luck does not seem to be on his side as he battles to get a spot in the Ranji Trophy and later for Team India.

Check the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade27)

Also Read - Irfan Pathan Urges Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid to Provide Same Backing to Avesh Khan Like They Did For Mohammed Siraj

Fans and friends from the industry have showered immense love on the trailer. Actor Kunal Kemmu wrote, "Best of luck mere bhai, can't wait to watch you in this one." Others from the fraternity also congratulated Shreyas.

The trailer of Kaun Pravin Tambe also features a guest appearance by former cricketer Rahul Dravid who talks about leg spinner Pravin Tambe at an event at the opening. Directed by Jayprad Desai, ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?‘ will release on 1st April on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.