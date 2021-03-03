FIR actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik is a boss lady and knows how to give an epic reply to those who try to troll her. While the actor is not interactive on her social media, on Tuesday she gave it back to a troll who was continuously abusing her. The person who is trolling by sending direct messages to the actress, the kid abused Kavita Kaushik after which the actress took a screenshot and shared it on Instagram. Kavita Kaushik made these hate messages public and also tagged Mumbai Police, and Maharashtra Cyber Cell handles on the post. She wrote that it is important to call out and expose these trolls. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Shocker: Abhinav Shukla Has Drinking Problem, he Asked Kavita Kaushik to Meet in Odd Hours - Ronnit Makes Serious Allegations

The message written on her screenshot said: "Tu Kutti hai pata hai tuje". Kavita was quick, she tweeted: "just letting you know about this kid who is sending vile threats and abuses on social media to me and more celebrities, pls inform his parents ! Else I shall do a fir soon !"

When a fan told Kavita Kaushik that 'school ka bacha lagra hai, jaane dijiye' then she said: "Aaj maine jaane diya toh kal kisi choti bacchi ko gaali dega, parson bada ho ke apne aas paas ki ladkiyon ke liye khatra banega! Aaj nahi dara toh kal badi badtameezi karega !".

Call them out ! Expose them ! pic.twitter.com/KWdf2kE1Cj — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

@MahaCyber1 ,this boy @PanchalNandita has been misusing his freedom on social media, pls take action! @MumbaiPolice — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

@PanchalNandita @saharanpurpol just letting you know about this kid who is sending vile threats and abuses on social media to me and more celebrities , pls inform his parents ! Else I shall do a fir soon ! — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

Aaj maine jaane diya toh kal kisi choti bacchi ko gaali dega, parson bada ho ke apne aas paas ki ladkiyon ke liye khatra banega! Aaj nahi dara toh kal badi badtameezi karega ! https://t.co/305rpiHE4a — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

For those who don’t know, Kavita Kaushik was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She courted controversy inside the house for her fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.