Mumbai: A day after people in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh showered milk on Sonu Sood's picture as an honour, FIR actor and Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik has reacted to it, calling it wastage.

The actor took to Twitter sharing the video and slammed the people for doing this. She asked 'Why are we always so extra?' and wrote, We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I'm sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger.. why are we so extra always with everything??!!"

Kavita’s reaction comes despite Sonu Sood reacting to the video and mentioning that he feels humbled. In the video, people were seen pouring milk on Sonu Sood’s huge poster. This was done as a gesture to thank Sood – was turned real-life hero amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Sonu Sood is amplifying resources. Whether it was arranging food and transportation for migrant workers in 2020 or arranging oxygen cylinders or medicines for patients across the country, the actor has come forth to help everyone. He has launched several initiatives to extend help to people amid the second wave of coronavirus in the country. The actor is also continuously responding to SOS calls on social media. He has also opened a channel called ‘India Fights With Covid’ on Telegram mobile application. With this channel, the actor is finding hospitals, medicines and oxygen to the needy.