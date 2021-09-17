Mumbai: Bollywood actor and TV celebrity Rakhi Sawant’s name was used in Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha’s recent tweet where he called Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu “the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics”. Navjot had criticised the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws. The former cricketer had also posted a video on the same. Raghav’s tweet didn’t go well with the netizens, celebs and politicians and therefore he was trolled for using a sexist remark.Also Read - AAP's Raghav Chadha Calls Navjot Sidhu 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab Politics', Triggers Outrage

Kavita Kaushik, who was with Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter to mention that Rakhi is a compliment. "Rakhi Sawant- the most hard working who gives her hundred percent loyalty and effort to each project she takes, turning a dull flop show into an entertaining one, she is a compliment compared to the hateful fake counter parts!"

In a video message on his Twitter handle, Sidhu said the AAP staged a drama of tearing copies of the central farm laws in the Delhi Assembly. "Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced–@Arvind Kejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi's central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on..?" Sidhu said in another tweet.

Hitting back at Raghav, Sidhu wrote in a new tweet: They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind @raghav_chadha I believe you are still descending ! You still haven’t answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government.

Netizens are also demanding an apology to Rakhi Sawant, an actor by profession. They have called out the remark as outright sexist and been criticising Raghav Chadha for a display of “despicable misogyny”.