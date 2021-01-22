Actor Kay Kay Menon starrer espionage thriller, Special Ops, is set to return to Disney+ Hotstar with a first-ever multi-series. After the much success of Special Ops, director Neeraj Pandey announces ‘Special Ops Universe’ by Friday Storytellers, Special Ops 1.5, which will bring multi-character stories across seasons. For the first time in India, multiple character stories and seasons will co-exist within a multi-universe series. The makers released the first look of the series and it will leave you excited. Also Read - Laxmii: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Starrer Becomes The Biggest Opening on Disney+Hotstar, Beats Dil Bechara

Kay Kay Menon will once again return as Himmat Singh and the story will go back to the year 2001 and will explore the formative years of him as a RAW agent. He will be shown using his wit and intelligence for an operation. The series will be shot across international locations and even promises to scale up the action and drama. The web series will be released later this year.

The actor said in a statement, “If you thought that you had seen the best of Himmat Singh, you need to wait for Special Ops 1.5 – it is a terrific redemption story! While it’s not a prequel to Special Ops, there is some interesting history about the character that will unfold. As an actor I strive to do different things and being part of a new universe is very exciting.”

Director Neeraj said, “Special Ops was conceptualized as a universe which will go beyond the regular narratives of linear seasons and conventional storytelling, and the ensemble of cast and characters does lend itself extremely well. The response by the audiences demanded that we embark on the journey. We are starting off with a unique Special Ops 1.5; which is neither a prequel nor a sequel and with this, the audience will be witnessing the backstory of the main protagonist Himmat Singh! The series will start with Himmat Singh being assigned to another case, but the deflection point is the same parliament attack that started the series of events. It will be narrated across 3 episodes approximately an hour long each.”

Are you excited?