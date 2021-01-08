Kayal Anandhi, the popular Tamil and Telugu actor, has got married to assistant director Socrates. The pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony are going viral on social media. The photos, first shared by actor-producer JSK Sartishkumar on Twitter, show Kayal dressed in a red saree as the gorgeous South Indian bride alongside her groom who also got dressed in a traditional South Indian look. Also Read - Man Marries 2 Women At The Same Time As He Loves Both of Them, Wives Say They Are 'Very Happy' | Watch

As seen in the photos, the wedding was an intimate affair considering the pandemic. Only close friends and a few family members were invited to the wedding. While sharing the photos of Kayal and Socrates from their traditional wedding, JSK wrote, "Today at @anandhiactress & #socrates wedding wish couple happy married life with all prosperity @TSivaAmma @pjaijo @NaveenFilmmaker" (sic)

Kayal and Socrates’ reportedly took place on Thursday evening at a plush hotel. The couple hasn’t released any official picture from the wedding but their fans have been pouring them with best wishes.

Kayal made her debut with the Tamil film Bust Stop in 2012 after which she went on to work in movies like Kayal, Poriyaalan, and Chandi Veeran. The actor also grabbed many coveted Tamil cinema awards including Tamil Nady State Film Award Special Prize for her performance in Kayal.

Our best wishes to the newlyweds!