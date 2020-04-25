KBC 12: Sony Entertainment Television might have pulled down three shows from the channel but the preparation to bring back a big show to provide a much-required boost to the TRPs is underway. As per a report in Tellychakkar, the channel is planning to have the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired after the lockdown. The makers of KBC 12 are reportedly planning to shoot the show with host Amitabh Bachchan once the lockdown period is over and the government has accepted the proposal of shooting the TV shows under specific safe conditions. While there’s nothing confirmed about the news yet, the decision seems a well-thought-of one considering the channel, like others, is incurring losses as the shoot of the new episodes of the ongoing popular TV shows stand suspended. Also Read - KBC Finale on November 29 to Host Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty

KBC 12 is one of the most popular TV shows in the country and it always finds its way on the top of the TRP charts. The game show airs for an hour during which it encourages the viewers to brainstorm on questions and play along using the channel's app and win money. If the channel is successful in bringing back KBC this year, the move is definitely going to help the TRP ratings which have gone unexpectedly down due to the COVID-19 scare.

Recently, in a report published by Mumbai Mirror, the chairman of the TV wing of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), JD Majethia said they are approaching the government with an idea to start shooting for TV shows from May 4 since wage earners working on these shows are suffering the most under this lockdown situation. While nothing has been finalised yet, if the shoots are permitted after the lockdown, bringing back KBC will be the best decision taken by Sony TV. Your thoughts?