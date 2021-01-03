Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has found its fourth crorepati in Dr. Neha Shah. She wins prize money of Rs 1 Crore. A promo video, shared by the channel gives a glimpse of the doctor’s winning moment wherein she wins Rs 1 crore and then goes on to play Rs 7 crore question. It will be interesting to see if she will be able to answer the Rs 7 crore question correctly or will just quit. The episode will be telecasted next week. While sharing the promo, Sony TV’s social team captioned: “AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hot seat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.” Also Read - From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Amitabh Bachchan And Kareena Kapoor, How Bollywood Celebs Rang in New Year 2021

The video also shows that the contestant flirts with Amitabh Bachchan and after she wins Rs 1 crores, she shouts ‘I love you, I love you’ excitedly. Bachchan jokes and says, “Romantic angle chal raha hai hamara aur unka”. Also Read - KBC 12: The Rs 1 Crore Question That Made Anamaya Diwakar Quit The Show. Can You Answer?

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Anupa Das, a teacher, Nazia Nasim, a communications manager, and IPS officer Mohita Sharma won Rs 1 crore on the reality show. Anupa was the third woman to win the coveted prize money.

The question that made Anupa Das a crorepati was:

Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on November 18, 1962, at Rezang La in Ladakh?

The options were: Major Dhan Singh Thapa, Lt Col Addeshir Tarapore, Subedar Joginder Singh and Major Shaitan Singh

The correct answer was: Major Shaitan Singh

But it was the Rs 7 crore jackpot question that made her quit the game. In One Day International cricket, which team have Riaz Poonawalla and Shaukat Dukanwala represented?

The options were: Kenya, UAE, Canada and Iran

The correct answer was: UAE