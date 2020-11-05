KBC 12 November 5, 2020, Written Updates: Tonight’s episode of KBC 12 begins with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and begins the game with roll-over contestant Hardik Patil. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Meet Nazia Nasim, First Crorepati of The Season

Here Are The Toughest Questions From Tonight’s Episode:

Q. The name of which submarine commissioned by the Indian Navy in 2019, is inspired by a species of fish found in the Arabian Sea?

A. INS Khanderi

Hardik Patil quits the show and Amitabh Bachchan rolls out the fastest finger first question and Gunjan Lata from Uttar Pradesh takes the hot seat.

Q. Dum Bhaga Ke Bhaag Jana phrase means?

A. Run in fear

Q. IM’s full form in IMPS means?

A. Immediate

Q. Brown, multigrain, focaccia and Pita is a part of?

A. Bread

Q. Which market is not in Delhi?

A. Zaveri Bazar

Q. IAF pilot Gunjan Sexena was a part of which conflict?

A. Kargil war 1999

Q. Which continent are Giant Pandas native to?

A. China

Q. Bharat Milap, an important festival of Varanasi, commemorates the reunion of Lord Ram with his younger brother Bharat after how many years?

A. 14 years

Q. Which chemical element imparts the green colour in fireworks?

A. Barium

Q. Who, in the form of hungry Brahmin asked Lord Arjun and Lord Krishna for help to burn the Khandava forest?

A. Agnidev

Q. Who was considered to be a part of Swami Haridas along with Tansen?

A. Baijnath Mishra

Q. Which textile company has its headquarters at Neville House in Mumbai?

A. Bombay Dyeing

Gunjan Lata quits the game and takes home Rs 6,40,000. Ruby Singh takes the hot seat.

Q. If you had curd, which dish you can’t make?

A. Faluda

Q. Which 2 places are mentioned in Chennai Express song (North – South Ki Mit Gayi Dekho Duri Hi Saari)?

A. Kashmir, Kanyakumari

Q. What is sum total of the number of legs of 1 Elephant, 1 Horse, 1 ostrich?

A. 10

Q. The Ashes and Ranji trophy are associated with which sport?

A. Cricket