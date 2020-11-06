KBC 12 November 6 Karamveer Episode Live Updates: Tonight’s episode of KBC 12 begins with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and begins the game with roll-over contestant Ruby Singh from Katihar, Bihar. She is 30-years-old who has dreamt of coming to KBC since 15 years. She wants to make her late father proud by playing from the hot seat. With the prize money, Ruby wants to make a house for her in-laws. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Meet Nazia Nasim, First Crorepati of The Season

Ruby Singh has completed B.Sc. and qualified Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam and joined a teaching job in 2014. Post that, she was trained for 2 years along with her job, for her teaching course. She plans on clearing BPSC.

Here Are The Toughest Questions From Tonight’s Episode:

Here Are The Toughest Questions From Tonight's Episode:

Q. According to Hindu traditions, who was granted a boon by god Vishnu to return from Paatal Lok once a year to meet his subjects?

A. Mahabali

Q. Which daughter of Gokulada and Vrajkunwerba Kapadia, born on April 11 1869, was mother to Harilal, Manilal, Ramdas and Devdas?

A. Kasturba Gandhi

Q. Who wrote the short story ‘Kadamb Ka Phool’ and a poem title ‘Kadamb ka Ped’?

A. Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Q.