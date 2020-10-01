KBC 12 September 29, 2020 Episode: Tonight’s episode begins with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience along with the roll-over contestant Jaswinder Singh Cheema. Big B announces Rs 1 lakh scholarship to Jaswinder’s son for his service towards the nation during the coronavirus pandemic. is a Marathi speaking Sardar who is a Constable in Nanded. Despite all the chaos of COVID-19, Jaswinder remained positive while rendering his services in the lockdown. Even though he had to work overtime, he looked at it as an opportunity to serve humanity. Also Read - KBC 12 September 30, 2020 Episode Highlights: Jaswinder Singh Cheema Wins Rs 6,40,000, Becomes Roll-over Contestant

Q. Which of these Indian national days does not coincide with the birthday of an eminent person in their respective fields?

A. National Science Day

Q. Which king appointed professional European soldiers, led by Jean-Baptiste Ventura & Jean-Francois Allard of Napoleon’s army, to modernise his army?

A. Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Jaswinder quits the game and takes home Rs 12,50,000. Abanti Mohanty Das takes on the hot seat. After a brief chat, Big B shows the viewers the video made on Abanti. In the video, she says that she is a homemaker and has done her post-graduate in English Literature. She further talks about her dream to come to KBC and meet Amitabh Bachchan. She wants to be the first Crorepati from Odisha and secure her child’s future. She also says if she wins Rs 10,000 also, she will invest it in her B.Ed studies.