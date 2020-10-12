KBC 12 October 7, 2020 Highlights: Tonight’s episode begins with Amitabh Bachchan welcomes viewers with a heartfelt speech. He then rolls out the fastest finger first question and Komal Tukadiya takes on the hot seat and breaks down into tears. Big B then plays a video made on her where she reveals that she got engaged at the age of 13 but has been pressurised to get married. Also Read - On Amitabh Bachchan's 78th Birthday, Replugging The Old Interview Where he Said 'Audience Will Have to Learn to Reject Bad Cinema'

Check Out Questions From Tonight’s Show:

Q. ‘Muh mitha karna’ is an expression of which emotion? Also Read - Meet Mrinalika Dubey, KBC 12's First Contestant to Take Home Rs. 25,00,000

A. Happiness Also Read - KBC 12 October 9 Karamveer Episode: Dr. Sunil Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh Raise Awareness on Organ Donation

Q. Which of these apps released by the Indian government gives out information regarding coronavirus to increase awareness among the citizens?

A. Arogya Setu

Q. Which of these is a Hindi serial about a Gujarati family that shares its name with a dish made of rice and lentils?

A. Khichdi

Q. Which of these is a non-renewable source of energy?

A. Natural Gas

Q. The girl in this picture is wearing a dress traditional to which state or union territory?

A. Jammu & Kashmir

Q. According to ancient Hindu scriptures, by which of the following names was Sita not known?

A. Sunayana

Q. In which film did this song feature?

A. Commando 3

Q. Which novel by Dharamvir Bharati about a young student, Chander, who falls in love with Sudha, the daughter of his college professor?

A. Gunaaho Ka Devta

Q. Kamala Harris is the first politician of Indian descent to be a nominated candidate for vice-present of which country?

A. United States

Q. Malala Yousufzai, the youngest Nobel peace prize winner, has graduated from which of these universities?

A. Oxford University

Q.Which cricketer can be heard narrating this incident in this audio clip?

A. Yuvraj Singh

Q. At an event during which movement during the freedom struggle did Aruna Asaf Ali hoist the Indian independence flag at Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay?

A.