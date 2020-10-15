Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 October 15, 2020 Highlights: Tonight’s episode begins with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming viewers on the show and introduces Ashish Sharma from Solan who is a roll-over contestant in KBC 12. He is 20-years-old, pursuing B.Sc. in Agriculture and is passionate about his field. He loves going on treks and mountaineering. He is closest to his mother and shares a special bond with her. Ashish plans on starting his own fertilizer based company wants to integrate with another company. He wants to invent a fertilizer that will not degrade the land of the farmers. He wishes to open a factory and employ 50 people in it. Also Read - KBC 12 October 14 Episode Highlights: Swapnil Ramesh Chavan Could Not Tackle Rs 50,00,000 Question, Can You Answer it?

Ashish was born in Bharari village, Chhattisgarh. His father's job was in Dodra Kwar village, Himachal Pradesh due to which he stayed away from family for almost 6 years.

Check Out Questions And Answers From Tonight’s Show:

Q. What is the state animal of Himachal Pradesh? Also Read - KBC 12 October 12, 2020 Highlights: Komal Tukadiya Takes Home Rs 12,50,000, Kumar Krishna Mohan Gives Incorrect Answer

A. Snow Leopard

Q. The Indian national calendar is based on which Era?

A. Saka

Q. Which pair from Ramanand Sagar’s TV show Ramayana is incorrect?

A. Dara Singh- Sugriva

Q. Which team won the 2019-2020 Ranji trophy?

A. Saurashtra

Q. Border film is based on which battle or war between India and Pakistan?

A. Battle of Longewala