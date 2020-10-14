KBC 12 October 7, 2020 Highlights: Tonight’s episode begins with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming viewers on the show and introduces Swapnil Ramesh Chavan on the show. Big B rolls out the video made on him which reveals that COVID-19 had a great impact on his life. He had 12 projects in hand but when the lockdown was imposed in March, there was no active business for his company to work on. His company constituted 28 employees but due to the lack of business, he had to ask some people to leave. Also Read - KBC 12 October 13 Episode Highlights: This is The Rs 25,00,000 Question Raj Laxmi Could Not Handle, Can You Answer It?

Check Out Questions From Tonight’s Show:

Q. Which Hindi film director can be seen in this video clip?

A. Imtiaz Ali

Q. The politician seen in this video clip took additional charge of which new ministry in the 2019 Modi Cabinet?

A. Ministry of MSME

Q. In which of these universities did the Chinese traveller Hsuan Tsang study when he visited India during Emperor Harsha’s reign?

A. Nalanda

Q. According to Hindu mythology, which of these ‘lokas’ is also known as Amravati?

A. Indralok

Q. Which Urdu poet can be heard in this audio clip?

A. Rahat Indori

Q. Indian-American business executive Arvind Krishna became the CEO of which American multinational technology company in 2020?

A. IBM

Q. In which stadium did Sachin Tendulkar score his 100th international century?

A. Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Q. Which fort in Maharashtra is home to the Kalabangdi, Landa Kasam, and Chawri cannons?

A. Murud-Janjira

Q. Who is the only person to have won a Booker Prize and two Oscar Awards?

A. Ruth Prawer Jhabvala